Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69, Fidelity Earnings reports. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 9.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share.
Glacier Bancorp Trading Down 3.4 %
Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock traded down $1.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,655. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.25. Glacier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $44.43 and a 52-week high of $60.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Glacier Bancorp Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.76%.
Several research firms have weighed in on GBCI. StockNews.com cut Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.
About Glacier Bancorp
Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.
