Glanbia (LON:GLB) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.86

Shares of Glanbia plc (LON:GLB – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 10.86 ($0.13) and traded as high as GBX 11.20 ($0.13). Glanbia shares last traded at GBX 11 ($0.13), with a volume of 2,326 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 10.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 11.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £31.00 million and a PE ratio of 23.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.84.

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, online, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

