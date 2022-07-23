Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) is Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the quarter. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF makes up approximately 5.5% of Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $9,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAVE. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $24.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.12. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $17.80.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.