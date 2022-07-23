GNY (GNY) Price Hits $0.0076 on Exchanges

GNY (GNY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 23rd. GNY has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and $45,223.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GNY coin can currently be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GNY has traded 24.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GNY Profile

GNY is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. The official website for GNY is www.gny.io. The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@GNY.IO. GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io.

Buying and Selling GNY

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

