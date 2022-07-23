GNY Price Up 27.6% This Week (GNY)

GNY (GNY) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. During the last seven days, GNY has traded up 27.6% against the U.S. dollar. GNY has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and $29,805.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GNY coin can now be purchased for about $0.0076 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22,305.39 or 0.99999529 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004488 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00006770 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004482 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003737 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About GNY

GNY is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. GNY’s official website is www.gny.io. GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io. GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO.

Buying and Selling GNY

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

