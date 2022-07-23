GoalVest Advisory LLC Acquires New Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DKNG. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in DraftKings by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 33.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings Trading Down 5.2 %

DKNG stock opened at $13.53 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $64.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.08. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 86.40% and a negative net margin of 117.39%. The company had revenue of $417.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on DraftKings from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on DraftKings from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on DraftKings from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on DraftKings from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on DraftKings from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.52.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.