GoalVest Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 1,005 iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 157.2% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Price Performance
ITOT opened at $87.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.75 and its 200 day moving average is $94.17. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $80.39 and a 12-month high of $108.15.
