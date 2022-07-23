GoalVest Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 3,833 Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 163,792 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,744,000 after purchasing an additional 8,163 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $547,000. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.69.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $119.45 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.37 and a 52 week high of $139.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.02.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

