GoalVest Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 4,218 The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $81.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $123.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Charles Schwab Price Performance

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 4,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.55 per share, for a total transaction of $297,575.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,714 shares in the company, valued at $24,658,394.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 4,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.55 per share, for a total transaction of $297,575.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,714 shares in the company, valued at $24,658,394.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

SCHW opened at $62.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.17 and a 200-day moving average of $76.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.10. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $96.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 33.09%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 26.32%.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.