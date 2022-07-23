GoalVest Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 77 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 77 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 671.4% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. Cowen dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $695.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $594.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $624.81.

ServiceNow Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $446.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $462.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $510.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $406.47 and a 1-year high of $707.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 406.15, a PEG ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.03.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.17, for a total transaction of $175,994.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,755 shares in the company, valued at $749,683.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.17, for a total value of $175,994.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,755 shares in the company, valued at $749,683.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total value of $3,342,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,613,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,577 shares of company stock worth $8,503,327 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

