GoalVest Advisory LLC Invests $118,000 in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $1,343,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 30,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ES shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.10.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ES opened at $84.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $77.07 and a twelve month high of $94.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.75. The firm has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.45.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.82%.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In other news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $60,157.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,105.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $60,157.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,105.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $367,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,823.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,509 shares of company stock valued at $596,029 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

