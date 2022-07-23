GoalVest Advisory LLC Invests $232,000 in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 14.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 195,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,220,000 after purchasing an additional 25,413 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 58,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 510,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,175,000 after purchasing an additional 17,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 211,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,025,000 after purchasing an additional 15,440 shares during the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MO has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays cut Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO opened at $43.09 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.97 and its 200-day moving average is $50.38. The firm has a market cap of $78.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 219.51%.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.