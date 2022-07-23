GoalVest Advisory LLC Invests $77,000 in O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OUSM)

GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OUSM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Separately, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000.

O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA OUSM opened at $32.99 on Friday. O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $30.37 and a 12 month high of $37.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.87.

