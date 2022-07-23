GoalVest Advisory LLC Invests $95,000 in SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XITK)

GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XITK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC owned 0.05% of SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. RVW Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 90,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,832,000 after buying an additional 7,062 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF by 1,415.5% during the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 24,503 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $904,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF stock opened at $113.96 on Friday. SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.72 and a fifty-two week high of $235.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.23.

