GoalVest Advisory LLC Makes New $51,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVU)

GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPVU. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,135,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,220,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $776,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 97,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of SPVU opened at $40.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.58. Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.23 and a fifty-two week high of $47.51.
