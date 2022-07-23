GoalVest Advisory LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTEB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,520,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,294,000 after buying an additional 1,205,356 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,252,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,214 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,608,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,121,000 after acquiring an additional 885,496 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,123.0% during the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 768,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,634,000 after acquiring an additional 705,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGL Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,871,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VTEB opened at $50.75 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.07 and a 52 week high of $55.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.49.

