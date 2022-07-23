Golden Goose Trading 54.7% Higher Over Last Week (GOLD)

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 23rd. One Golden Goose coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded 54.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Golden Goose has a total market capitalization of $361,459.66 and approximately $135,714.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004475 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00016516 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00032505 BTC.

Golden Goose Coin Profile

Golden Goose’s launch date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews.

Buying and Selling Golden Goose

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

