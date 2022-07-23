Golden Goose Trading Up 59.8% Over Last Week (GOLD)

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 23rd. Over the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded up 59.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Golden Goose coin can currently be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Golden Goose has a market cap of $374,090.24 and $161,435.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Golden Goose’s launch date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews.

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

