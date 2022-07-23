Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:GSEE) Trading Up 1%

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:GSEE – Get Rating) shares were up 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.23 and last traded at $41.23. Approximately 226 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $40.82.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.54.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.