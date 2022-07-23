Goldplat (LON:GDP) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.73

Goldplat PLC (LON:GDP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.73 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 7.60 ($0.09). Goldplat shares last traded at GBX 7.85 ($0.09), with a volume of 543,114 shares changing hands.

Goldplat Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 8.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 7.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.34. The company has a market cap of £13.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 389.50.

Get Goldplat alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Goldplat news, insider Gerard Kisbey-Green sold 398,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10), for a total value of £31,866.64 ($38,095.21). In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 973,333 shares of company stock valued at $7,786,664.

About Goldplat

Goldplat PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining and exploration of gold deposits in South Africa and Ghana. Goldplat PLC was incorporated in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Goldplat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldplat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.