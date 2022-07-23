Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) Hits Market Cap of $71,119.78

Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 23rd. During the last week, Gourmet Galaxy has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0215 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gourmet Galaxy has a total market cap of $71,119.78 and $55,779.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,282.54 or 1.00006953 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004490 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00006749 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004488 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003763 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Profile

Gourmet Galaxy is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance.

Buying and Selling Gourmet Galaxy

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

