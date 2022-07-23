Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Receives $5.76 Average PT from Brokerages

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.57.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Grab from $7.50 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Grab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.04 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Grab from $5.80 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, China Renaissance started coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.20 price objective on the stock.

Grab Trading Down 6.8 %

NASDAQ GRAB opened at $2.73 on Monday. Grab has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $13.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 8.03 and a current ratio of 8.07.

Institutional Trading of Grab

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $228.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Grab will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Grab in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Grab in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in Grab in the first quarter worth $35,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Grab in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Grab in the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

About Grab

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

