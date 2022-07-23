Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 270,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,455,000. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1,345.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FBND opened at $47.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.06. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $53.97.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.