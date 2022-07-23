Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 139 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 54.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 395 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,309,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,579 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,571,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $14,302,749,000 after purchasing an additional 401,615 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $7,918,804,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,436,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,745,526,000 after purchasing an additional 369,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,875,251 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,095,288,000 after purchasing an additional 100,386 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $801.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $851.79.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA opened at $816.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.43. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $620.57 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.45 billion, a PE ratio of 98.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $710.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $855.46.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.46. Tesla had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $16.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,538 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,823,070.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,402 shares in the company, valued at $44,823,980.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,773,481.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $1,823,070.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,402 shares in the company, valued at $44,823,980.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 415,369 shares of company stock worth $366,718,672 over the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.