Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC Has $292,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Round Table Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 1,014,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,421,000 after purchasing an additional 117,389 shares during the last quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 179,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,320,000 after buying an additional 7,539 shares in the last quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4,077.6% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 234,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,487,000 after buying an additional 228,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $208,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEU opened at $50.14 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $47.49 and a 12 month high of $64.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.39.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

