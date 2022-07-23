Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.99 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,271 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $5,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 41,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548 shares during the period. Paladin Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 69,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 22,589 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,073,000 after acquiring an additional 12,775 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 21,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares during the period.
SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of SPEM stock opened at $34.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.71. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $33.01 and a 12 month high of $44.83.
