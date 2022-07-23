Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the transportation company on Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This is an increase from Green Plains Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Green Plains Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 25.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Green Plains Partners Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of GPP opened at $12.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $298.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.74. Green Plains Partners has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $16.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.49.

Green Plains Partners ( NASDAQ:GPP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.10 million during the quarter. Green Plains Partners had a return on equity of 4,960.92% and a net margin of 51.83%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Green Plains Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Green Plains Partners

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EVR Research LP raised its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 639,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,060,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 30,280 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 34,656 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 12,639 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.54% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 29 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 43 acres of land; and 4 fuel terminals in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Oklahoma.

