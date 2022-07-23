Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Makes New $416,000 Investment in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,183 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CFG. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 220,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,983,000 after purchasing an additional 7,294 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 75,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank OH lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 39.2% during the first quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 6,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CFG opened at $37.17 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.45.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.35). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to buy up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 39.49%.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Terrance Lillis acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.31 per share, with a total value of $41,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CFG shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

