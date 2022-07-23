Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Makes New $680,000 Investment in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ bought a new position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income Stock Up 1.1 %

O stock opened at $71.35 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $62.28 and a twelve month high of $75.40. The company has a market cap of $42.92 billion, a PE ratio of 69.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.69 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a aug 22 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 291.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on O shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.14.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

