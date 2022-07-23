Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Makes New Investment in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000. Public Storage comprises 1.2% of Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its position in Public Storage by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 81 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 78.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $319.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $349.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $292.32 and a 12 month high of $421.76.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 54.79%. The firm had revenue of $749.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. Public Storage’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 77.75%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSA. Evercore ISI set a $348.00 price target on Public Storage in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Public Storage from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Public Storage from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.82.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

