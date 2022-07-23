Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Purchases New Stake in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ purchased a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 197.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 134,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 89,000 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,947,463 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $98,074,000 after purchasing an additional 202,307 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,962,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,339,000 after purchasing an additional 504,763 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 36,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 5.6% during the first quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 37,419 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

Shares of Holly Energy Partners stock opened at $16.77 on Friday. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $21.61. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.62.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $120.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.25 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 41.05% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.87%.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

