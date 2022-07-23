Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday.

GPI has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $160.00 to $142.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Group 1 Automotive Trading Up 0.5 %

GPI stock opened at $174.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.79. Group 1 Automotive has a 52 week low of $145.72 and a 52 week high of $212.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.48.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.45 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 38.47%. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive will post 41.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.07%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.49, for a total value of $181,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,354,288.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.49, for a total transaction of $181,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,354,288.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank Grese sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.86, for a total transaction of $169,132.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,764.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,818,000 after purchasing an additional 18,851 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,334,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

About Group 1 Automotive

(Get Rating)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

