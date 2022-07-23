Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $29.87

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.87 and traded as low as $27.91. Grupo Financiero Banorte shares last traded at $28.89, with a volume of 13,669 shares traded.
Grupo Financiero Banorte Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.61. The company has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.23.
Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. Grupo Financiero Banorte had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.
Grupo Financiero Banorte Increases Dividend
About Grupo Financiero Banorte
Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers payroll accounts and credit cards; car, mortgage, payroll, and personal credit banorte; and savings and investment products. It also provides insurance products, including life, home, auto, health, savings, credit card, mobile equipment, and mortgage credit insurance; foreign exchange services; and online and mobile banking services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grupo Financiero Banorte (GBOOY)
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
- Falling Copper Prices Weigh On Freeport McMoran’s Earnings, But Long Term Fundamentals Intact
- Verizon Shares Drop On Earnings Miss, Lower Guidance
- Lackluster Results Provide An Opportunity In Tractor Supply Company
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.