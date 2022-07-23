Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,605 Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,532,731 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,168,628,000 after purchasing an additional 104,270 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,499,257 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $853,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,943 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,126,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $483,924,000 after purchasing an additional 82,206 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,671,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $414,401,000 after purchasing an additional 501,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,037,527 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $316,102,000 after acquiring an additional 383,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.45.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $106.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.16. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.76 and a 12 month high of $197.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.87.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.06. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 27.22%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading

