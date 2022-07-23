Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 140 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,947 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDT. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on Medtronic to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen set a $125.00 price target on Medtronic and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Medtronic from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.13.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $90.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $86.70 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.86. The firm has a market cap of $121.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.77.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 72.92%.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.