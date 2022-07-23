Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 585 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on PDCO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 target price on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

In other Patterson Companies news, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $301,124.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,186.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $301,124.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,186.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Les B. Korsh sold 4,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $144,909.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,748.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO opened at $30.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $35.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.16 and its 200 day moving average is $30.49. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 50.24%.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

