Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,557 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 100.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 82.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $81.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.84. The firm has a market cap of $93.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $137.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on PayPal from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.52.

In related news, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

