Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 252.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 99.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IPG has been the topic of several research reports. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $39.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $36.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.56.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of IPG stock opened at $29.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.21. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $596,301.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,956. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $596,301.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,956. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 6,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $204,215.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 102,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,331,845.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.