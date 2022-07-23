Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,547 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth about $555,083,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 141,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,232,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 60,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BK. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.42.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 0.9 %

BK stock opened at $42.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.67. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.78 and a fifty-two week high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.09). Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.52%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Further Reading

