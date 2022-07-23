Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $411,853,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,816,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $308,196,000 after buying an additional 933,145 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,870,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $247,650,000 after buying an additional 21,024 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,314,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $212,121,000 after buying an additional 234,319 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,107,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $197,359,000 after buying an additional 204,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.27.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

In other news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total value of $12,960,034.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,123,671.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $85.65 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $52.64 and a one year high of $114.35. The company has a market cap of $46.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.91.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.46 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.77%.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

