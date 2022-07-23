Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 7,385 Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,385 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,256,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,400,000 after purchasing an additional 126,415 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,253,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after buying an additional 321,627 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter valued at $2,132,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 37.0% in the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 667,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 180,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 505,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.30 to $7.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Performance

Helix Energy Solutions Group stock opened at $2.61 on Friday. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $5.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.66 and a 200 day moving average of $4.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.09). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 15.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $150.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

