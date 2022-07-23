H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.10-$4.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut H.B. Fuller from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on H.B. Fuller in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised H.B. Fuller from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, H.B. Fuller has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.00.

H.B. Fuller Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FUL opened at $62.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. H.B. Fuller has a twelve month low of $57.36 and a twelve month high of $81.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.61.

H.B. Fuller Dividend Announcement

H.B. Fuller ( NYSE:FUL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $993.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.21 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 5.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is currently 22.96%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Trangsrud Teresa J. Rasmussen acquired 1,000 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.20 per share, with a total value of $58,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of H.B. Fuller

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in H.B. Fuller stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) by 55.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,960 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of H.B. Fuller worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 96.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

