Hakka.Finance (HAKKA) Reaches One Day Volume of $1,506.00

Hakka.Finance (HAKKA) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One Hakka.Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hakka.Finance has a total market cap of $804,979.95 and $1,506.00 worth of Hakka.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hakka.Finance has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Hakka.Finance

Hakka.Finance (CRYPTO:HAKKA) is a coin. It launched on April 14th, 2020. Hakka.Finance’s total supply is 635,982,513 coins and its circulating supply is 372,118,276 coins. Hakka.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@hakkafinance. Hakka.Finance’s official website is hakka.finance. Hakka.Finance’s official Twitter account is @hakkafinance.

Hakka.Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hakka is a Decentralized Finance Ecosystem Warped Spacetime with Crypto Native Primitives. Hakka Finance (HAKKA) is the Ethereum-based native cryptocurrency from the Hakka platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hakka.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hakka.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hakka.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

