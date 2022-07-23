Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Given New GBX 2,260 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,980 ($35.62) to GBX 2,260 ($27.02) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Halma from GBX 3,240 ($38.73) to GBX 2,650 ($31.68) in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Halma from GBX 2,670 ($31.92) to GBX 2,410 ($28.81) in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Halma from GBX 2,750 ($32.88) to GBX 2,100 ($25.10) in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2,355.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS HLMAF opened at $26.40 on Friday. Halma has a fifty-two week low of $22.60 and a fifty-two week high of $43.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.45.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

