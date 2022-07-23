Hamster (HAM) Trading 5% Higher Over Last Week

Hamster (HAM) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Hamster has a market cap of $4.31 million and $58,294.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hamster has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hamster coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004428 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001599 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00016656 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001824 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00032624 BTC.
Hamster Coin Profile
Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance.
Buying and Selling Hamster
