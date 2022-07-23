Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Price Target Raised to $57.00 at Stephens

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Stephens to $57.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HWC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.17.

Hancock Whitney Price Performance

Shares of HWC opened at $46.70 on Friday. Hancock Whitney has a fifty-two week low of $41.62 and a fifty-two week high of $59.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.17 and its 200-day moving average is $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 14.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is currently 18.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hancock Whitney

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HWC. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 113,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 182,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,125,000 after buying an additional 5,738 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,642,000. Finally, LVZ Inc. boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

See Also

