Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Price Target Raised to $57.00 at Stephens

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Stephens to $57.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HWC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.17.
Hancock Whitney Price Performance
Shares of HWC opened at $46.70 on Friday. Hancock Whitney has a fifty-two week low of $41.62 and a fifty-two week high of $59.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.17 and its 200-day moving average is $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is currently 18.65%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hancock Whitney
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HWC. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 113,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 182,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,125,000 after buying an additional 5,738 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,642,000. Finally, LVZ Inc. boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Hancock Whitney Company Profile
Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.
