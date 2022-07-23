Harvest Investment Services LLC Boosts Stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 72.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,528 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 716.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $135.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.80. Synaptics Incorporated has a one year low of $109.26 and a one year high of $299.39. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 1.41.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.07). Synaptics had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The firm had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYNA. Summit Insights lowered shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $310.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $340.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.33.

In other Synaptics news, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total value of $30,499.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,428.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total transaction of $175,216.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,147,162.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total transaction of $30,499.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,428.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

