Harvest Investment Services LLC Has $1.70 Million Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Harvest Investment Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,721 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 55,773 shares during the quarter. Antero Resources accounts for 1.0% of Harvest Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AR. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $33,250,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 3,622.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,581,695 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,682,000 after buying an additional 1,539,204 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,145,000. Plustick Management LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,376,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 159.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,459,114 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $44,547,000 after acquiring an additional 897,705 shares during the last quarter. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AR. Truist Financial raised their price target on Antero Resources from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Antero Resources from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Antero Resources from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on Antero Resources from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.89.

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 7,352 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $254,599.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,800,112.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 1,000,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $34,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,747,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,028,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 7,352 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $254,599.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,800,112.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AR opened at $36.74 on Friday. Antero Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.05.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $786.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

