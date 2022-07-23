Harvest Investment Services LLC Has $595,000 Stake in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Harvest Investment Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,457 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the first quarter valued at $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 10.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 10.2% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 7,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the first quarter valued at $29,000. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Myriad Genetics Price Performance

Shares of MYGN opened at $24.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.83 and a 200 day moving average of $22.91. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $36.95.

Insider Activity

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $164.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.09 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 6,424 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $123,662.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,115. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MYGN has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen set a $25.00 target price on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.