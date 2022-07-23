Harvest Investment Services LLC Has $839,000 Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Harvest Investment Services LLC lowered its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,348,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $388,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in AutoNation by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 26,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 13,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AN stock opened at $117.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.13. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $96.56 and a one year high of $133.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 62.73% and a net margin of 5.59%. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 23.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 65,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.64, for a total transaction of $7,098,212.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,460,954 shares in the company, valued at $910,737,088.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total transaction of $6,765,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,185,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,676,851. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 65,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.64, for a total value of $7,098,212.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,460,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,737,088.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 664,795 shares of company stock valued at $77,363,265 over the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on AutoNation from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AutoNation to $159.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AutoNation from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.86.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

